UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Presented Inclusive Growth-oriented Budget: Hashim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:08 PM

Punjab presented inclusive growth-oriented budget: Hashim

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the present government made provincial budget with a different philosophy and inclusive growth instead of the past governments who established infrastructure without considering the judicious use of it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the present government made provincial budget with a different philosophy and inclusive growth instead of the past governments who established infrastructure without considering the judicious use of it.

He was addressing a seminar on development, poverty rate and food security organized by Government College University Lahore.

In the budget the government has allocated Rs 86 billion on civil works in 16 most backward tehsils of the province. These funds will resolve the problems of clean drinking water supply, sanitation problems and construction and repair of link roads which will reduce the backwardness at the regional level, he said. The District Development Program has been selected keeping in view the labor consumption. The main purpose of establishing River Ravi Development Authority is to improve groundwater level and install water treatment plants to provide clean water with additional economic benefits of the project, he added.

He said that progressive approach is being promoted to enhance agricultural productivity. The use of modern technology and improvement in extension services will ensure increase in farmers revenue, he added.

The minister said that the success of the government is not only the provision of funds but also their efficient use which is the first priority of the present government. The government is trying to lift 5 million families across the poverty line through a comprehensive plan to provide services from birth to education and from education to employment throughout their life cycle, he added.

He invited the seminar participants to read the budget documents and said that the budget was prepared keeping in view development needs of the province alongside poverty reduction and food security.

He further said that pulses have been imported for 40 years while now the efforts are being made to meet the nutritional needs of the country with domestic production. He said that during covid-19 lifestyle of the people was changed along with food needs. Further, imbalance in demand and supply created shortage and resulted in food inflation not only in Pakistan but globally, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi emphasized the need to increase investment in the agricultural sector to reduce inflation. He said that agriculture grown 2.7 per cent this year while the farmers were paid higher prices of their crops. He said that sustainable development in the production sector is a matter of urgency.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Rizvi in his address appreciated the efforts and involvement of stakeholders in the field of agriculture in modernization of it. Prof. Dr. Sohail Malik said that growth rate in policy making should be determined by impact rather than statistics. He said the universities could be used for monitoring and evaluation to get better results. Further, the university students can also play a more effective role for extension services in agriculture, he added.

P&D representative Khalid Sultan appreciated Dr. Sohail's suggestions. Dr. Farooq Azam called for the establishment of educational zones like industrial zones. Dr. Sarfraz stressed the need to increase the number of trained labourers in information technology.

Later, the provincial minister planted a tree at Government College and inaugurated a new squash court.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Shortage Technology Education Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Jahanian GCU From Government Billion Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

20 minutes ago

US Announces $407Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Venez ..

7 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Sides With Catholic Adoption Agen ..

7 minutes ago

Domestic tractors witness 65.36% growth in last 10 ..

7 minutes ago

Fawad for Pak-German joint ventures in film, drama ..

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Welcomes Joint Statement by Biden, Putin ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.