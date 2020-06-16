Punjab presented pro-business, progressive budget at difficult time

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said on Tuesday that despite all odds and very difficult challenges in the history due to coronavirus pandemic, the government had managed to present a business-friendly and progressive budget for the fiscal year 2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said on Tuesday that despite all odds and very difficult challenges in the history due to coronavirus pandemic, the government had managed to present a business-friendly and progressive budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

In his post-budget press conference here, the minister added that key points of the next fiscal year's budget are: Tax relief package; cut in current expenditure and austerity; economic stability and development; social protection and steps for deserving segments; human capital development; agriculture and food security and Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

He said that like Federal government, the Punjab government had also lowered its tax revenue targets but did not let it affect the development pace as the development expenditures of FY 2020-21 are somehow equal to the current year's ADP (Annual Development Programme) when we were not faced with challenges like COVID-19.

He said that more than Rs 56 billion tax relief package would be ensured in the financial year 2020-21 to facilitate the business sector and the people at large.

"Since, we are still fighting with coronavirus, which is hitting hard our economic growth", he said, the government had allocated an accumulative amount of Rs 106 billion under various heads to be spent on measures pertaining to control coronavirus, adding that world economies were contracting as this virus has put very adverse impact on the social fabric and economic development across the globe.

Hashim Jawan said that people's participation through their budget proposals/suggestions had been ensured in the budget which was termed as 'Inclusive Budget' and considering the public opinion, budgetary allocations have been made for every sector.

Another pertinent factor of the next FY budget was Framework for Rolling Expenditures (FRE) for distribution of funds/resources as per their 'Actual Demand' instead of traditional supply.

"We have named it FRE as the expenditures will be reviewed on monthly basis as the COVID-19 is still eating up more funds on various counts and funds will be released accordingly after assessing the need and then situation.

Responding to reporters queries, he said the PTI government was following the policy of austerity and in this connection, supplementary grants worth Rs 61 billion had been rejected during current FY alone, while Austerity Committee also helped save Rs 1.5 billion by reducing demands for grants from various departments.

Keeping in view the meager resources in the presence of coronavirus challenges, the government has decided to involve private sector through Innovative Financing to fulfill development needs, he said.

For this purpose, Punjab Public-Private Partnership Authority and 165 mega projects have been identified for next FY which included Lahore Ring Road (SL-4).

He said that out of the total Rs 337 billion development budget, Rs 97.66 billion would be spent on Social Sector, Rs 77.86 billion on Infrastructure Development, Rs 17.35 billion on Production Sector, Rs 45.38 billion on Services Sector, Rs 51.24 billion on miscellaneous sectors, Rs 47.5 billion Special Programme and Rs 25 billion on Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Punjab Finance Minister told the media that Rs 15 billion were being allocated for Community Development Programme (CDP) to initiate labour intensive programmes, while a hefty amount was also being earmarked for on-going projects under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

Improving the living standard of poor segment of society has always been top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister, he said and mentioned that Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) budget for FY 2020-21 would be around Rs 4 billion under which Punjab Ehsas Programme (PEP) would be implemented. He said that Panahgah (Shelter Houses) are being constructed at every divisional headquarter for social welfare, while two new centres were being established at Lahore and Rawalpindi to curb violence against women.

Hashim Jawan said that poverty reduction and employment projects worth more than Rs 2 billion would be completed under South Punjab Poverty Alleviation Programme (PPPAP) in ten districts.

Similarly, Rs 1.15 billion will be spent on Women Income Generation and Self Reliance (WINGS) Project in various districts.

Since Health sector is under extreme pressure due to COVID-19, he said that Rs 13 billion had been allocated to control this pandemic and more than Rs 26 billion for medicines procurement.

He continued that project worth more than Rs 6 billion would be completed by Specialized Healthcare Department.

In order to improve Health Sector Service delivery, the minister said that a total of 12000 vacancies of doctors and paramedical staff would be fulfilled. He mentioned that scope of Sehat Insaaf Card had been extended to the entire Punjab and five million cards have so far been distributed, while Rs 12 billion has been allocated under this head for FY 2020-21.

Hashim Jawan said that Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department would have Rs 11.46 billion development budget for up-gradation of DHQ Hospitals in under-developed areas, establishment of Mother and Child Hospitals, revamping of tehsil headquarters hospitals.

Regarding Orange Line project, he said that Rs 300 billion spent on the project and I often ask the opposition members that do they have its feasibility and was this project very important whereas the situation is still that two patients lying on every single bed in hospitals and even before COVID-19 the situation was same. Despite all odds, the government has allocated Rs 40 billion for this project, he said and explained that operation of this project without government subsidy will cost Rs 250 to every passenger per trip.

The Provincial Finance Minister said that Education Sector would have Rs 34.55 billion development budget. He continued that school Education Department (SED) will spend Rs 27.6 billion on development side. Through its development budget, the department will also provide educational stipend and textbooks to more than 500,000 students; construct additional classrooms, upgrade various schools, and establish computer labs. He mentioned that PTI government has so far upgraded 1227 elementary schools to high schools. Higher Education Department will spend Rs 3.9 billion on developmental projects which includes seven new universities, provision of essentials at universities, educational stipends to the poor but intelligent students.

He said that every effort would be made to ensure online education enabling our students to compete with the world.

Under the head of GST on Services, he said that Health Insurance and Doctors' Consultancy Fee and tax on hospitals which were 16 and five percent respectively, have been proposed to bring to zero; bringing down 16 per cent tax on 20 services to five percent including small hotels and guest houses, marriage halls/lawns/marquees, tent caterers, IT services, tour operators, property dealers, rant a car service, cable tv operators, treatment of textile and leather, food grains commission agents, photography, parking services, and Auditing, Accounting and Tax Consultancy Services etc.

It has been proposed in the budget document to charge tax at Rs 50 per square foot and Rs 100 per yard from property builders and developers, and the property builder and developer will pay tax, he will be exempted from tax on construction services.

He said that 16 per cent and five per cent tax will be charged respectively from customers who pay through cash and debit card at restaurants and beauty parlors, adding that it will help document the economy.

During next FY, he said, the property tax can be paid in two installments and those who pay full tax till September 30, 2020 will be given 10 per rebate instead of five per cent and there will be no surcharge on tax on them during FY 2020-21.

It has also been proposed to reduce Entertainment Tax from 20 per cent to five per cent, besides exempting all cinema houses from Entertainment Duty till June 30, 2021, and implementation on New Valuation Table of Property Tax has also been deferred for one year.

He said that 20 per cent instead of 10 per cent rebate would be given upon payment of full Registration and Token Tax of vehicles, and five per cent Special Discount would be given on online payment through e-Pay Portal.

The board of Revenue is eying Rs 20 billion revenue from lease of state lands, rental and sale etc., under Land Utilization Policy. In this connection, amendments in Land Revenue Act 1967 will soon be passed.

It has been proposed in the next FY budget to bring down Stamp Duty ratio from five to only oneper cent that will promote construction industry and help generate employments.