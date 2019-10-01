Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) to issue agri loans of Rs 2.3 bln for Rabi crops

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) will issue agri loans of Rs 2.3 billion for Rabi crops across the province.

A spokesman of PPCB Faisalabad Region told APP here Tuesday, the PPCB would provide agri loan of Rs 400 million to farmers in Faisalabad zone.

The loan will help growers to purchase seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and other agriculture inputs and appliances for Rabi season.

The agri loans will be issued through registered cooperative societies, therefore, farmers should apply through proper channel, he added.