UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) To Issue Agri Loans Of Rs 2.3 Bln For Rabi Crops

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:18 PM

Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) to issue agri loans of Rs 2.3 bln for Rabi crops

Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) will issue agri loans of Rs 2.3 billion for Rabi crops across the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) will issue agri loans of Rs 2.3 billion for Rabi crops across the province.

A spokesman of PPCB Faisalabad Region told APP here Tuesday, the PPCB would provide agri loan of Rs 400 million to farmers in Faisalabad zone.

The loan will help growers to purchase seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and other agriculture inputs and appliances for Rabi season.

The agri loans will be issued through registered cooperative societies, therefore, farmers should apply through proper channel, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Faisalabad Agriculture Agri Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

20 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

1 minute ago

Palestinian Delegation Led by Prime Minister to Vi ..

1 minute ago

WHO pays tribute to UAE&#039;s polio eradication r ..

1 hour ago

First lady for early detection, awareness of breas ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.