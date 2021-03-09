Punjab pursuing National Health Vision 2016-25: Hashim

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday the Punjab government was pursuing the agenda of National Health Vision 2016-25 for health sector reforms while achieving universal health coverage through the Health Facility Program would be the biggest reform to date in the health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday the Punjab government was pursuing the agenda of National Health Vision 2016-25 for health sector reforms while achieving universal health coverage through the Health Facility Program would be the biggest reform to date in the health sector.

He was presiding over a review meeting of Feasibility Report for Universal Health Coverage of Health Facility Programme in the Committee Room of Planning and Development board here.

The Minister observed that every segment of the population would have access to quality treatment facilities and vaccines against infectious diseases under the programme. The universal coverage of the programme would reduce the risk of investments and enhanced investment in the health sector would be ensured for universal health coverage.

The minister observed that Pakistan's population was the sixth largest in the world but was one of the least invested countries in the health sector. In the current context of Corona, increasing public health capacity was a need of the hour. Appropriate planning was also required to increase investment in access to all the health facilities of the common man, he added.

Hashim Jawan directed the Finance, and the Planning and Development Departments to set up a special planning unit for sustainable universal health coverage and make sure to use the social protection authority data. Alternative procedures should also be considered in conjunction with the current model of the health facility programme. An increase in the number of partner companies could also be implemented with the services of technicians to promote universal health coverage, he added.

He instructed that the department should ensure consultation with all stakeholders, including insurance companies, for the sustainability of the programme.

On this occasion Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid emphasized the need to integrate the individual efforts of all the departments providing health services for Universal Health Coverage and the need for private sector investment.

Other participants of the meeting included Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Health, Member Health (P&D Board), private consultant company and concerned officers of the department.