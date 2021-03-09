UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Pursuing National Health Vision 2016-25: Hashim

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Punjab pursuing National Health Vision 2016-25: Hashim

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday the Punjab government was pursuing the agenda of National Health Vision 2016-25 for health sector reforms while achieving universal health coverage through the Health Facility Program would be the biggest reform to date in the health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday the Punjab government was pursuing the agenda of National Health Vision 2016-25 for health sector reforms while achieving universal health coverage through the Health Facility Program would be the biggest reform to date in the health sector.

He was presiding over a review meeting of Feasibility Report for Universal Health Coverage of Health Facility Programme in the Committee Room of Planning and Development board here.

The Minister observed that every segment of the population would have access to quality treatment facilities and vaccines against infectious diseases under the programme. The universal coverage of the programme would reduce the risk of investments and enhanced investment in the health sector would be ensured for universal health coverage.

The minister observed that Pakistan's population was the sixth largest in the world but was one of the least invested countries in the health sector. In the current context of Corona, increasing public health capacity was a need of the hour. Appropriate planning was also required to increase investment in access to all the health facilities of the common man, he added.

Hashim Jawan directed the Finance, and the Planning and Development Departments to set up a special planning unit for sustainable universal health coverage and make sure to use the social protection authority data. Alternative procedures should also be considered in conjunction with the current model of the health facility programme. An increase in the number of partner companies could also be implemented with the services of technicians to promote universal health coverage, he added.

He instructed that the department should ensure consultation with all stakeholders, including insurance companies, for the sustainability of the programme.

On this occasion Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid emphasized the need to integrate the individual efforts of all the departments providing health services for Universal Health Coverage and the need for private sector investment.

Other participants of the meeting included Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Sahoo, Secretary Health, Member Health (P&D Board), private consultant company and concerned officers of the department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Man All Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Man City 'on fire' in training after derby defeat, ..

33 seconds ago

1 in 3 women experience physical or sexual violenc ..

35 seconds ago

Legal issues to be addressed on priority: DC Sibi

37 seconds ago

IGP calls on Governor Punjab

5 minutes ago

Traffic wardens gets new uniforms

5 minutes ago

"Livestock Expo-2021" preparations finalized

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.