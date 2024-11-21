Open Menu

Punjab Revenue Authority Integrates E-IMS With PoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Punjab Revenue Authority integrates e-IMS with PoS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is integrating its Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (e-IMS) system with the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) Points of Sale (PoS) system.

The integration of PRA’s e-IMS with PoS system would simplify tax processes for taxpayers as they will not require integration with two separate system of two revenue organisations, according to PRA spokespersons here Thursday.

She added that this would also reduce procedural redundancies. The integration is also expected to curb tax evasion by minimizing reliance on manual receipts as well as it will be pivotal in documentation of transactions thus helping in documentation of economy.

The rollout of integration plan would be completed in phases: in first phase eIMS-PoS integration for restaurants would be made till the end of December this year whereas this will be extended to other sectors before the end of February next year.

It is also pertinent to mention that PRA is already on its way to integrate the data of eIMS with its return which is also a step towards simplification of the tax process for the taxpayers and elimination of duplication of efforts. For restaurant owners, the system would streamline invoice generation, further enhancing efficiency and compliance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Sale February December FBR

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

4 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

4 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

4 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

6 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

6 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business