Punjab Revenue Authority integrates e-IMS with PoS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is integrating its Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (e-IMS) system with the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) Points of Sale (PoS) system.

The integration of PRA’s e-IMS with PoS system would simplify tax processes for taxpayers as they will not require integration with two separate system of two revenue organisations, according to PRA spokespersons here Thursday.

She added that this would also reduce procedural redundancies. The integration is also expected to curb tax evasion by minimizing reliance on manual receipts as well as it will be pivotal in documentation of transactions thus helping in documentation of economy.

The rollout of integration plan would be completed in phases: in first phase eIMS-PoS integration for restaurants would be made till the end of December this year whereas this will be extended to other sectors before the end of February next year.

It is also pertinent to mention that PRA is already on its way to integrate the data of eIMS with its return which is also a step towards simplification of the tax process for the taxpayers and elimination of duplication of efforts. For restaurant owners, the system would streamline invoice generation, further enhancing efficiency and compliance.