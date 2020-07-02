UrduPoint.com
Punjab Revenue Authority Surpasses Target Amid Lockdown

Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:32 AM

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) surpassed the revised target of Rs 105 billion during the last financial year 2019-20 and collected more than Rs 107 billion by the close of the year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) surpassed the revised target of Rs 105 billion during the last financial year 2019-20 and collected more than Rs 107 billion by the close of the year.

According to PRA spokesperson here Wednesday that as compared to Rs 94 billion collected in 2018-19, the PRA has registered a growth of 14 per cent and this is a remarkable achievement considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown.

The Punjab government, she added, had announced a historic relief package in April whereby the rate of sales tax on more than 20 services was reduced to zero per cent for the last quarter of 2019-20. The rate of Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess was also reduced to zero per cent for April to June, 2020.

She mentioned that due the pandemic's effects on the services sector, the PRA did not resort to any coercive measures for revenue collection and surpassed the target without any bank attachments or advance payments.

This performance augurs well for the future of the organization and the workforce is confident of achieving the Rs 125 billion target assigned for the financial year 2020-21, relying on taxpayer facilitation and stakeholder involvement.

The PRA has marked the year 2020-21 as the year of broadening of tax base and will focus on increasing revenue throughincreasing compliance and the number of return filers.

The performance by the premier revenue collecting agency of the Punjab is proof that revenue collection is boosted by a strategy of cooperation and collaboration between the taxpayer and the tax collector instead of an adversarial mindset, she concluded.

