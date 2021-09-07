UrduPoint.com

Punjab Revenue Dept Collects Rs 62.017b Last FY

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Punjab Revenue Dept collects Rs 62.017b last FY

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Revenue Department has collected a total sum of Rs 62,017 million against a target of Rs 59,849 million in the heads of land revenue, stamp duty, agricultural income tax and water rate during the financial year 2020-21 which is 104 per cent of the overall target.

Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar told media here Tuesday that Rs 17,372 million against the target of Rs 16,000 million was collected in the head of land revenue (mutation fee etc.), Rs 39,040 million against the target of Rs 37,714 million for stamp duty, Rs 2,366 million against a target of Rs 2500 million for agricultural income tax and Rs 3,239 million was received against the target of Rs 3,635 million for water rate in the financial year 2020-21.

He said, the provincial revenue department was working hard to collect governmentcharges and taxes to ensure the availability of resources for development work.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Water Media Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops fo ..

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops for Al Hudaibia Elementary Schoo ..

22 seconds ago
 Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major ..

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major Masood Akhtar Kiani

6 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

23 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

26 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.