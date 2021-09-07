Punjab Revenue Dept collects Rs 62.017b last FY

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Revenue Department has collected a total sum of Rs 62,017 million against a target of Rs 59,849 million in the heads of land revenue, stamp duty, agricultural income tax and water rate during the financial year 2020-21 which is 104 per cent of the overall target.

Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar told media here Tuesday that Rs 17,372 million against the target of Rs 16,000 million was collected in the head of land revenue (mutation fee etc.), Rs 39,040 million against the target of Rs 37,714 million for stamp duty, Rs 2,366 million against a target of Rs 2500 million for agricultural income tax and Rs 3,239 million was received against the target of Rs 3,635 million for water rate in the financial year 2020-21.

He said, the provincial revenue department was working hard to collect governmentcharges and taxes to ensure the availability of resources for development work.