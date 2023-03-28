UrduPoint.com

Punjab Small Industrial Estate Policy 2023 Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Punjab Small Industrial Estate Policy 2023 approved

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer chaired the 122nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (BoD-PSIC) here at PSIC Office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer chaired the 122nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (BoD-PSIC) here at PSIC Office on Tuesday.

The meeting approved some administrative, and financial matters and Punjab Small Industrial Estate Policy 2023.

According to the policy, the transfer of allotment fee was reduced from three to 1.5 percent. Similarly, the down payment for booking a plot in a small industrial estate was reduced from 60 to 40 percent.

Under the policy, several measures have been suggested to speed up the colonization of the industrial estates. The meeting also approved the consultancy contract of IDAP (Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab) for the under-construction PSIC House project. In-principle approval was given to set up a facilitation and training center of SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority) at the small industrial estate and it would also be approached to provide a plan for the proposed facilitation and training centre.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer directed that the pension policy of the finance department should be fully implemented. The colonization of industrial estates was necessary for promoting economic and business activities, he added and maintained that the purpose of giving subsidized plots was to set up factories and create employment opportunities. Every step would be taken to speed up the process of colonization. "The real estate business is not allowed in industrial estates," he clarified.

Secretary Industries and Trade Ehsan Bhatta, MD PSIC Asim Javed and board members attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab Commerce From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at Lon ..

Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at London home

13 minutes ago
 US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Bia ..

US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START-State ..

31 minutes ago
 UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Pl ..

UNSC to Meet Friday on Russia's Announcement to Place Nuclear Weapons in Belarus ..

34 minutes ago
 Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pe ..

Over 90,000 People Take Part in Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris - Report ..

34 minutes ago
 Explosions in Myanmar Kill 2, Injure 18 - Reports

Explosions in Myanmar Kill 2, Injure 18 - Reports

32 minutes ago
 US Becomes EU's Main Oil Supplier in 2022 as Russi ..

US Becomes EU's Main Oil Supplier in 2022 as Russian Exports Plummet - Statistic ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.