Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union meets SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Workers Union's delegation led by it's President Saeed Ahmed Osmani met with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer here at TEVTA Secretariat.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta and the PSIC Managing Director were also present in the meeting, according to Punjab Industries Department's spokesman here Wednesday.

During the meeting, the delegation informed SM Tanveer about the problems being faced by the PSIC employees.

The provincial minister while assuring the delegation to resolve their genuine problems revealed that a committee has been constituted for resolution of the problems of PSIC employees.

SM Tanveer urged that the employees should work hard with devotion and dedication, adding that their legitimate problems would be resolved immediately.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer vowed that effective measures would also be taken for the improvement of the institution.