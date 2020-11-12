“Punjab Small Industries Corporation will provide possible facilities in all industrial estates across the province.”

Delegation of Bahawalpur small industries welfare Association president Sheikh Usman,General Secretary Nayyar Ali Bajwa along with Regional Director Bahwalpur Rao Muneer Ahmed and delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Managing Director, Punjab Small Industries in Committee room

Sialkot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2020) Delegation of Bahawalpur small industries welfare Association president Sheikh Usman,General Secretary Nayyar Ali Bajwa along with Regional Director Bahwalpur Rao Muneer Ahmed and delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Managing Director, Punjab Small Industries in Committee room.

Qasir Iqbal Bryar President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed the works of Small Industrial Estate Export Processing Zone Sambarial Sialkot and requested for extension of construction period of industrial units, wive off construction charges and other issues.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation should include Industrial Park near Sambarial in its new plans for Sialkot traders. Jameel Ahmed Jameel Managing Punjab Small Industries Corporation assured to address the demands of the Chamber on priority basis.

The management passed directions to the Director EM PSIC to provide possible facilities in all industrial estates across the province. Finally, the delegation appreciates PSIC Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020