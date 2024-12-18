Open Menu

Punjab Socio-economic Registry Desk Setup At District Council

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Punjab socio-economic registry desk setup at district council

Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Desk has been established at District Council Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Desk has been established at District Council Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated the desk and reviewed the citizen registration process.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Punjab government was conducting survey to compile a comprehensive list of eligible individuals for various welfare schemes and the registry desk would facilitate citizen registration for the next four months. He directed the desk staff to expedite the registration process and actively raise awareness among the citizens about the initiative.

Chief Officer District Council Faisal Shehzad, Deputy Director Local Government Shehzad Akram, Assistant Director Nadia Fatima, and others were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Aga ..

Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..

27 minutes ago
 Father killed, son injured during robbery

Father killed, son injured during robbery

3 minutes ago
 ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

ASI among 3 police officials dismissed

3 minutes ago
 DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 to ..

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..

41 minutes ago
 IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition

10 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of speci ..

UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

42 minutes ago
Media key role in advanced era of digital informat ..

Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..

10 minutes ago
 Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pak ..

Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"

8 minutes ago
 Members of coalition partners also play role in di ..

Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Pri ..

3 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of econo ..

CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of economy to be achieved with help of ..

3 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability- ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..

57 minutes ago
 Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle cl ..

Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business