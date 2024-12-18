Punjab Socio-economic Registry Desk Setup At District Council
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Desk has been established at District Council Faisalabad on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated the desk and reviewed the citizen registration process.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that Punjab government was conducting survey to compile a comprehensive list of eligible individuals for various welfare schemes and the registry desk would facilitate citizen registration for the next four months. He directed the desk staff to expedite the registration process and actively raise awareness among the citizens about the initiative.
Chief Officer District Council Faisal Shehzad, Deputy Director Local Government Shehzad Akram, Assistant Director Nadia Fatima, and others were also present.
