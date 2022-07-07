UrduPoint.com

Punjab Textile Industry Could Not Get Gas Even After A Week Long Closure

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

The latest reports suggest that over 400 mills were shut down owing to unavailability of gas while thousands of daily wage workers were left without jobs

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Punjab textile industry could not get gas for last one week despite reassurances by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The latest reports said that over 400 mills were shut down owing to unavailibility of gas while thousands of daily wage workers were left without jobs.

The Textile industry could not be deprived of gas as the Prime Minister had given assurance for uninterrupted suply.

The development follows as the tenure for the provision of electricity and gas to the textile sector on the ‘market competitive rate’ is due to expire on June 30. The facility was given by the former prime minister Imran Khan to APTMA to boost the exports of the country.

The PM in his meeting with All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA) delegation had promised to provide gas to the sector.

APTMA said that the closure of the mills would cause $1 billion in losses to the country. Mills would be shut permanently after Eid-ul-Azha if gas is not provided until tomorrow.

The APTMA Spokesperson had said that the gas is being supplied to the power sector to curb load shedding while the textile industries are near to collapse.

Despite that assurance, load-shedding continued in cities and the rural areas.

APTMA On June 28 demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announce electricity and gas rates for the textile sector.

