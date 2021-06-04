Punjab to double agri development allocation: Hashim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to double the allocation of development budget for the agriculture alongside bringing projects to improve the quality of seeds and agricultural services to boost the production.

Further, the tax rate on agricultural services is being reduced to one percent from 16 percent for the corporate sector in order to make the sector attractive for the investment by the corporate sector. Additionally, establishment of special zones to improve livestock breeding and eradication of foot-and-mouth disease in animals is part of the provincial budget 2021-22.

This was disclosed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat in a pre-budget seminar here at Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional office on Thursday. He announced to extend the scope of Kisan Card to provide subsidies and other benefits to farmers. Opportunities were also being created for the private sector by reducing the burden of public sector on banks, he added.

Regional Chairman PFCCI Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhular, MP Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Mian Anjum Nisar, and representatives of trade bodies were also present.

The minister said that the Punjab government fully supported the federal government for uniformity in taxes in all the provinces. He asked the people doing agriculture must utilize the Punjab Employment Scheme for expansion of the agriculture sector. He said a committee was constituted to review the infrastructure cess and decision would be made in accordance with the recommendations made by it.

However, the tax incentives given by the Punjab government during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic would continue in the next financial year as well. He believed that if business-friendly policies would not continue then the economy would again trap in vicious circle.

Hashim said that current economic growth was outcome of the business-friendly policies of the federal and provincial governments. The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) tax collection improved despite reduction in tax rate.

The relief given by Punjab government alongside exemptions of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would be applicable in the next budget. Further reduction in stamp duties, improvement in regulatory framework, and increase in investment in services sector would ensure economic growth, he added.

The provincial minister informed the participants that special attention was paid to the education and health sectors in the budget for the next financial year. The delivery of services at the district level was being improved.

Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhular demanded reduction in mark-up for farmers and appreciated the agricultural and business friendly initiatives of the Punjab government. Representatives of the FPCCI congratulated the government for increase in GDP growth rate and called for special focus on the agricultural sector, uniformity in tax rates, abolition of infrastructure cess and protection of small businesses.