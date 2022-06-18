UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Follow Sindh To Address Power Crisis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 18, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Punjab to follow Sindh to address power crisis

The sources say implementation of the energy saving plan will start from the next week.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Following Sindh, the Punjab is also planning to follow the suit to enforce an energy conservation plan to address the power crisis.

The sources said that the government authorities have held consultations with traders and chambers of commerce.

They said that the implementation of the energy saving plan would start from the next week. They said that markets in Punjab would be open early in the morning and close by 9:00pm.

They said that the energy saving plan would come into force in the first phase for a period of two months.

The matter would be considered against after months of July and August.

Pharmacies, bakeries and petrol pumps would be exempted from timing restrictions. The authorities also mulling over an early closure of restaurants and hotels.

LCCI President Noman Kabeer said they were on board with the government for the larger national interest.

He said that energy conservation plan would save the electricity and petroleum.

“Presently, it is national duty to save petrol and electricity,” he said while advising general public to ensure minimum use of electricity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Electricity Punjab Chambers Of Commerce July August Market From Government

Recent Stories

After Sindh, Punjab is also planning to impose an ..

After Sindh, Punjab is also planning to impose an energy-saving plan

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to exit FATF grey list after 'on-site vis ..

Pakistan to exit FATF grey list after 'on-site visit'

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of ..

Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of dams: Khursheed Shah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.