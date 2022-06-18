Punjab to follow Sindh to address power crisis

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say implementation of the energy saving plan will start from the next week.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Following Sindh, the Punjab is also planning to follow the suit to enforce an energy conservation plan to address the power crisis.

The sources said that the government authorities have held consultations with traders and chambers of commerce.

They said that the implementation of the energy saving plan would start from the next week. They said that markets in Punjab would be open early in the morning and close by 9:00pm.

They said that the energy saving plan would come into force in the first phase for a period of two months.

The matter would be considered against after months of July and August.

Pharmacies, bakeries and petrol pumps would be exempted from timing restrictions. The authorities also mulling over an early closure of restaurants and hotels.

LCCI President Noman Kabeer said they were on board with the government for the larger national interest.

He said that energy conservation plan would save the electricity and petroleum.

“Presently, it is national duty to save petrol and electricity,” he said while advising general public to ensure minimum use of electricity.