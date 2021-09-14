UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Highlight Investment Opportunities At Dubai Expo

Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Punjab to highlight investment opportunities at Dubai Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that investment opportunities in Punjab would be highlighted through Dubai Expo and the government would also showcase its cultural and trade activities in the mega trade event to be held in November this year.

He was presiding over a meeting of steering committee regarding Dubai Expo arrangements here at Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed arrangements and budget proposals for participation in Dubai Expo.

On this occasion, CEO Punjab Investment board Dr Erfa Iqbal briefed about the arrangements of Punjab participation in Dubai Expo.

The Minister directed all the relevant departments to finalize their arrangements for Dubai Expo.

He said that investment, conference, seminars, panel discussions and other events would be organized in Dubai Expo.

Provincial Minister Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said that state-of-the-art documentaries would be prepared for exploring the investment opportunities in different areas of Punjab. He directed to present the final plan of events in Dubai Expo.

Additional Chief Secretary and secretaries of Finance, Industries and Trade and Informationand Culture departments along with officers of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

