Punjab to introduce digital funding machines for short-term schemes: Hashim

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that Punjab Finance Department is introducing a digital funding mechanism for uninterrupted disbursement of funds to short-term completed schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that Punjab Finance Department is introducing a digital funding mechanism for uninterrupted disbursement of funds to short-term completed schemes.

Chairing the 67th meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development here at Chief Minister's House, he elaborated that under the system, all short-term completed schemes included in the annual development programme (ADP) can be funded immediately within a period of one year.

Funds will be provided on a priority basis for sewerage, clean water supply and communication and work schemes. The minister also disclosed that recruitment on a permanent basis will be done in accordance with new pension rules.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman Planning and Development board and Secretary Finance and secretaries of all concerned departments. More than 35 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting while the majority was approved.

The committee approved the extension of the appointment of Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority due to outstanding performance of Chairman Zainul Abidin.

The meeting approved the allocation of funds on emergency needs to protect agricultural lands and villages near rivers from river erosion. The meeting also approved the amendment in the third clause of the notification regarding special allowance for government employees of the finance department.

Under the amendment, the government has declared eligible to receive a 25 per cent allowance to all regular employees of the public universities fulfilling the conditions from Grade 1 to 19 as announced in the provincial budget.

Further, the Civil Defence department permitted to recruit 84 seats of Grade 1-15, the higher education department 30,000 employees from grade 1 to 15 and the Literacy and Non-Formal Education department to fill the vacancies in grades 1 to 16. Further, the recruitment of male and female educators was also approved. The meeting also approved the establishment of a public school (excellence) for boys and girls in Salumanki. The demand for recruitment of non-medical staff from grade 5 to 15 in all the teaching institutes of the specialized health and medical education department was also approved.

The meeting approved the request of the Planning and Development Board of inclusion of the Monitoring and Evaluation Scheme of Development Projects as part of the annual development program. Hashim instructed that recruitment in public sector companies should be given to the companies themselves so that the companies look after their own affairs.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal proposed that the condition of conducting the corona tests should also be made available in the same hospitals for patients.