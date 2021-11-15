UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Introduce Digital Funding Machines For Short-term Schemes: Hashim

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:58 PM

Punjab to introduce digital funding machines for short-term schemes: Hashim

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that Punjab Finance Department is introducing a digital funding mechanism for uninterrupted disbursement of funds to short-term completed schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that Punjab Finance Department is introducing a digital funding mechanism for uninterrupted disbursement of funds to short-term completed schemes.

Chairing the 67th meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development here at Chief Minister's House, he elaborated that under the system, all short-term completed schemes included in the annual development programme (ADP) can be funded immediately within a period of one year.

Funds will be provided on a priority basis for sewerage, clean water supply and communication and work schemes. The minister also disclosed that recruitment on a permanent basis will be done in accordance with new pension rules.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman Planning and Development board and Secretary Finance and secretaries of all concerned departments. More than 35 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting while the majority was approved.

The committee approved the extension of the appointment of Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority due to outstanding performance of Chairman Zainul Abidin.

The meeting approved the allocation of funds on emergency needs to protect agricultural lands and villages near rivers from river erosion. The meeting also approved the amendment in the third clause of the notification regarding special allowance for government employees of the finance department.

Under the amendment, the government has declared eligible to receive a 25 per cent allowance to all regular employees of the public universities fulfilling the conditions from Grade 1 to 19 as announced in the provincial budget.

Further, the Civil Defence department permitted to recruit 84 seats of Grade 1-15, the higher education department 30,000 employees from grade 1 to 15 and the Literacy and Non-Formal Education department to fill the vacancies in grades 1 to 16. Further, the recruitment of male and female educators was also approved. The meeting also approved the establishment of a public school (excellence) for boys and girls in Salumanki. The demand for recruitment of non-medical staff from grade 5 to 15 in all the teaching institutes of the specialized health and medical education department was also approved.

The meeting approved the request of the Planning and Development Board of inclusion of the Monitoring and Evaluation Scheme of Development Projects as part of the annual development program. Hashim instructed that recruitment in public sector companies should be given to the companies themselves so that the companies look after their own affairs.

Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal proposed that the condition of conducting the corona tests should also be made available in the same hospitals for patients.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Budget Male Same Commerce All From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

1 minute ago
 EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Tra ..

EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Transition - French Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 IJF Urges Hong Kong to Stop Denial of Visas to For ..

IJF Urges Hong Kong to Stop Denial of Visas to Foreign Journalists

1 minute ago
 Israel Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Ja ..

Israel Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo

1 minute ago
 Poland to start building border wall in December: ..

Poland to start building border wall in December: ministry

5 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Agreed to Expand Scope of San ..

EU Foreign Ministers Agreed to Expand Scope of Sanctions Regime on Belarus - Bor ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.