Punjab to participate actively in Dubai Expo: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the provincial government would participate actively in Dubai Expo and showcase its culture and trade.

Chairing a meeting here in his office, he said that southern and central Punjab and Pothohar regions would also be given due representation in the Dubai Expo.

The meeting also decided in principle to give representation to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private sector at the Dubai Expo. He said that culture, trade, tourism, and salient features of Punjab's shining traditions would be highlighted at the Expo.

Usman Buzdar said that purpose of participating in the Dubai Expos was to promote the soft image of Pakistan. Foreign investors would also be introduced to the opportunities in business and tourism in Punjab. All required information would be provided to the world about the business-friendly atmosphere in Punjab, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.