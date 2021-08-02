Punjab to participate in Dubai expo: Mian Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that the Punjab government would participate actively in a trade expo in Dubai.

Chairing a meeting here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), he reviewed the arrangements regarding Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the PBIT would play a proactive role in this regard and bring more investment in the province.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer Dr Erfa Iqbal gave a briefing on the participation of Punjab province in Dubai Expo.

The provincial minister said, "Punjab will fully participate in the expo starting from October 1, 2021 in Dubai," asserting that exhibitions, business seminar, Iqbal Day event and other business activities would be organised throughput November this year.

He said, "We have to shift our focus from traditional style and participate in Dubai Expo with new trends and ideas."Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab Board of Investment should make every effort in providing better facilities to investors and also play its due part in increasing investment in the province.

PBIT Chief Operating Officer Jalal Hassan, Directors Afrin, Sharqi Tipu and officers concerned attended the meeting.