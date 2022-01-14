Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

The development schemes include purchase of 1.5 Tesla MRI and 128 Slice CT Scan for Radiology department of Lahore General Hospital at the cost of Rs. 525.000 million and upgrading of mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services in WASA Multan at the cost of Rs. 1,591.280 million and many others.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Urban Development and Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.4,741.28 million.

These schemes were approved in the 53rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Purchase of 1.5 Tesla MRI and 128 Slice CT Scan for Radiology Department of Lahore General Hospital, Lahore at the cost of Rs.

525.000 million while Upgrading of Mechanical System for Sewerage and Drainage Services in WASA Multan at the cost of Rs. 1,591.280 million and Technical Assistance for Punjab Affordable Housing Program at the cost of Rs. 2,625.000 million have been cleared and recommended to CDWP for its final approval.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.