Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved four developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3,861.65 million.

These schemes were approved in the 38th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development Board Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included construction of Judicial Complex at Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh at the cost of Rs483.33 million, construction of bridge and approach road to parking at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs1,314.

59 million, rehabilitation of old bulldozers for sustainable land development work to ensure food security (2021-2022 to 2022-23) at the cost of Rs1,505.56 million and reconstruction of residences & allied structure in Canal Colony Sulemanki Barrage at the cost of Rs558.16 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.