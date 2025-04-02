(@Abdulla99267510)

Freshly restructured as a fully empowered authority, PSBA designed this standalone Eid gala to prioritize inclusivity, safety, and public enjoyment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2025) The Township Model Bazaar in Lahore transformed into a dazzling hub of joy as thousands of families poured into the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority’s (PSBA) Eid gala, a five-day extravaganza brimming with entertainment, food, and shopping.

“It’s like a whole world of fun in one place,” marveled Tamkeen Rizvi, a mother of three, echoing the delight of countless attendees captivated by the festival’s lively charm.

Spearheaded by PSBA Chief Executive Officer Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, the gala bathed the Model Bazaar in elegant lighting, with vigilant security and guides ensuring a seamless experience for all. The brainchild of Ahmad, this event offered a rich tapestry of activities—culinary delights, recreational thrills, and bustling stalls—making it a standout celebration. Women entrepreneurs shone brightly, running numerous stalls that showcased their ingenuity, adding a heartfelt touch to the proceedings.

Freshly restructured as a fully empowered authority, the PSBA designed this standalone Eid gala to prioritize inclusivity, safety, and public enjoyment. Free food, rides, and entertainment welcomed visitors of all ages, culminating in a vibrant Chand Raat where hundreds indulged in late-night shopping, feasted on hearty dishes, and adorned their hands with intricate Mehndi patterns under the festive glow.

Children were the stars of the show, enchanted by magic performances, puppet shows, and lively character acts. Free treats like popcorn, cotton candy, jalebi, and juices fueled their excitement, while gift hampers added extra cheer. Horse and buggy rides meandered through the bazaar, and face painting stations turned young faces into colorful works of art, sparking endless giggles and memories.

Food stalls celebrated Punjab’s culinary soul, serving up classics like Daal Chawal and Makai Roti with Makhni Saag, alongside Indian delights like Dosa. The bazaar buzzed with scores of stalls—temporary and permanent—offering affordable jewelry, bangles, traditional attire, and handicrafts. A dedicated Joyland section thrilled families with mechanical rides, rounding out a dynamic experience. Visitors raved about the event’s organization and value. “The discounts are amazing, and it feels so safe,” one shopper noted, praising the diverse desi and Indian cuisine.

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, the driving force behind the gala, called Model Bazaars a “family haven,” overjoyed by the public’s enthusiastic response. “We aimed to create a secure, joyful space for togetherness,” he said, highlighting the PSBA’s shift from price-regulated markets to vibrant community centers. Ahmad pledged to sustain the authority’s role as a pillar of relief and cultural connection across Punjab.

Under Ahmad’s transformative leadership, the PSBA has soared to new heights. With over 15 years of expertise in public sector reform, financial restructuring, and governance, he turned a faltering initiative into a self-sustaining success. His strategic vision secured Rs. 3.4 billion to build 13 new bazaars, setting a benchmark for efficiency and transparency in Pakistan’s public sector. Ahmad’s efforts ensure millions access affordable, quality essentials, blending practicality with community spirit.

Beyond governance, Ahmad is a distinguished scholar, contributing to top English publications and HEC-recognized journals. His 2025 study in The Critical Review of Social Sciences Studies offered groundbreaking insights into digital marketing and consumer engagement, earning him a place on Google Scholar. As a signatory of the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), he champions fair research evaluation, valuing impact over traditional metrics.

Ahmad’s influence extends to advising accountancy firms and NGOs, shaping organizational excellence and curating high-impact research. His pioneering work in policy, sustainability, and governance has earned him accolades, solidifying his legacy as a visionary leader. The Eid gala reflects his commitment to fostering unity and joy, proving Model Bazaars are more than markets—they’re lively hubs where communities connect and celebrate.

This landmark event, with its inclusive ethos and festive energy, underscores Ahmad’s vision for a Punjab where families find not just affordability but a sense of belonging. As the gala wrapped up, it left behind a trail of smiles and shared moments, a testament to the PSBA’s mission to weave joy into the fabric of everyday life, ensuring such celebrations remain a cherished tradition for years to come.