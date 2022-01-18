UrduPoint.com

Punjab's First Skills Policy Soon: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Punjab's first skills policy soon: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday announced that Punjab's first skills policy would be introduced soon.

He was chairing the fourth meeting of Board of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) here.

The board meeting approved the proposed draft amendment to the PSDA Act 2019, and PSDA Rules and Regulations 2021. The board also approved regulations to give financial power to the PSDA for implementation of development schemes, besides approving the draft Punjab Skills Development Authority (Engagement of Legal Advisers/ Counsel Regulations 2021). During the meeting, the proposal of building layout plans of existing government institutes was also reviewed.

The minister said that skilled manpower was being prepared as per requirement of the industries.

The PSDA also has the role of facilitator along with the regulator. Policies should be formulated which will benefit the children of poor families who get admission to technical institutions for learning skills.

The provincial minister said that the courses should be prepared in line with the modern requirements and the stakeholders should also be consulted in the preparation of the courses.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of PSDA Director General Moazzam Iqbal Sipra and his team for preparing rules and regulations of the Authority. The DG, while giving a briefing regarding online registration of technical institutes, said that 1,396 applications have been received for online registration.

Member Provincial Assembly Sumaira Ahmed, Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce and Board members attended the meeting.

