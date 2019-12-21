Purpose of US Sanctions on Russia to Promote Its LNG in European Markets - German Lawmaker

The rationale behind the newest United States' sanctions against Russia is to boost the demand of its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the European market at a higher price, which per se is an aggressive act that signifies the beginning of an economic war, Heiko Hessenkemper, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party spokesman in the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The rationale behind the newest United States' sanctions against Russia is to boost the demand of its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the European market at a higher price, which per se is an aggressive act that signifies the beginning of an economic war, Heiko Hessenkemper, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party spokesman in the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, said in an interview with Sputnik.

This past Tuesday, the US Senate passed a defense bill for 2020 fiscal year that envisages, among everything, sanctions on companies working on Russia's pipeline Nord Stream 2 running directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The construction is due to be completed shortly.

"This is an extraterritorial sanction in violation of international law, the motivation and background of which are highly questionable. The motivation is clear: it is about securing markets for American fracking gas, which is much more expensive than that from Russia. Especially since the American fracking industry is in a phase of refinancing, and its collapse would have dramatic economic consequences for the whole rather already over-indebted financial and economic system," Hessenkemper said.

According to the lawmaker, the demand for fuel is going to increase in Europe amid domestic production shrinking in Denmark, Norway and the UK with the Russian gas currently being the only viable alternative price-wise, and so with more purchasing power, Moscow is likely to be able to translate the increasing trade with the European Union into thaw in political affairs something that Washington would not be happy to see.

By blanking out to the US' policy of "economic imperialism" and roadblocking the Nord Stream 2, Europe shoots itself in the foot, Hessenkemper continued.

"The gas reservoirs are full, but the delivery via Nord Stream 2 is budgeted in. Thus, we might be forced to buy more of the expensive liquefied natural gas," he said, adding that "it is an aggressive act and the beginning of an economic war."

The German lawmaker believes that the only appropriate response of the EU and Germany would be to "act immediately and impose counter-sanctions," otherwise the delay of Nord Stream 2 will cost the European customers a pretty penny.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The new set of US sanctions will target companies and individuals involved in providing services on the pipeline and have their US visas revoked and financial assets in the US frozen. The bill also provides for a 30-day grace period for them to wind down their operations in the project.