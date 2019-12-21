UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Purpose Of US Sanctions On Russia To Promote Its LNG In European Markets - German Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:03 AM

Purpose of US Sanctions on Russia to Promote Its LNG in European Markets - German Lawmaker

The rationale behind the newest United States' sanctions against Russia is to boost the demand of its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the European market at a higher price, which per se is an aggressive act that signifies the beginning of an economic war, Heiko Hessenkemper, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party spokesman in the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The rationale behind the newest United States' sanctions against Russia is to boost the demand of its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the European market at a higher price, which per se is an aggressive act that signifies the beginning of an economic war, Heiko Hessenkemper, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party spokesman in the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, said in an interview with Sputnik.

This past Tuesday, the US Senate passed a defense bill for 2020 fiscal year that envisages, among everything, sanctions on companies working on Russia's pipeline Nord Stream 2 running directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The construction is due to be completed shortly.

"This is an extraterritorial sanction in violation of international law, the motivation and background of which are highly questionable. The motivation is clear: it is about securing markets for American fracking gas, which is much more expensive than that from Russia. Especially since the American fracking industry is in a phase of refinancing, and its collapse would have dramatic economic consequences for the whole rather already over-indebted financial and economic system," Hessenkemper said.

According to the lawmaker, the demand for fuel is going to increase in Europe amid domestic production shrinking in Denmark, Norway and the UK with the Russian gas currently being the only viable alternative price-wise, and so with more purchasing power, Moscow is likely to be able to translate the increasing trade with the European Union into thaw in political affairs something that Washington would not be happy to see.

By blanking out to the US' policy of "economic imperialism" and roadblocking the Nord Stream 2, Europe shoots itself in the foot, Hessenkemper continued.

"The gas reservoirs are full, but the delivery via Nord Stream 2 is budgeted in. Thus, we might be forced to buy more of the expensive liquefied natural gas," he said, adding that "it is an aggressive act and the beginning of an economic war."

The German lawmaker believes that the only appropriate response of the EU and Germany would be to "act immediately and impose counter-sanctions," otherwise the delay of Nord Stream 2 will cost the European customers a pretty penny.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The new set of US sanctions will target companies and individuals involved in providing services on the pipeline and have their US visas revoked and financial assets in the US frozen. The bill also provides for a 30-day grace period for them to wind down their operations in the project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Europe Washington France German Norway European Union Germany Nord Buy Price Austria United Kingdom United States Sweden Finland Denmark Gas 2020 Market From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

1 minute ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

2 minutes ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

39 minutes ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.