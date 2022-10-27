Putin Accuses West of Seizing Markets, Resources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The West is seizing markets and resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Once the market is opened for a certain commodity group, that's it, the local producer collapses and it's almost impossible for it to raise its head.

They build relationships like this. This is how markets and resources are seized, countries are deprived of their technological and scientific potential. This is not progress, but enslavement, reducing economies to a primitive level," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.