UrduPoint.com

Putin Accuses West Of Seizing Markets, Resources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Putin Accuses West of Seizing Markets, Resources

The West is seizing markets and resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The West is seizing markets and resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Once the market is opened for a certain commodity group, that's it, the local producer collapses and it's almost impossible for it to raise its head.

They build relationships like this. This is how markets and resources are seized, countries are deprived of their technological and scientific potential. This is not progress, but enslavement, reducing economies to a primitive level," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Tank Market

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Will Never Put Up With Dictate o ..

Putin Says Russia Will Never Put Up With Dictate of 'Aggressive, Cosmopolitan' W ..

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Fawad Khurshid

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says EU States Becoming 'Vassals' Without Vo ..

Putin Says EU States Becoming 'Vassals' Without Voting Rights

2 minutes ago
 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate ac ..

'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate activists

2 minutes ago
 Punjab taking lead in investment, other sectors: C ..

Punjab taking lead in investment, other sectors: CM

5 minutes ago
 Provincial election commissioner for foolproof sec ..

Provincial election commissioner for foolproof security amid NA-45 by-poll

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.