Putin Agrees to Order Start of Technical Substantiation of Power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on Friday, during his meeting with Gazprom head Alexey Miller, to order the launch of technical and economic substantiation for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline for exporting natural gas from Russia's Western Siberia to China.

"We have conducted preliminary technical and economic analysis, which has revealed that this is expedient and economically efficient. Thus, I ask you to order the launch of the stage that precedes investment, I mean work on a technical and economic substantiation and launch of planning and surveying activity for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline," Miller told Putin, when asked about effort on joining Eastern Siberia and Russia's European part through the pipeline.

"Yes, of course. That is settled then," Putin answered.

Miller told the Russian president that up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas could be carried through the pipeline to China yearly.