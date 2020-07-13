Putin, Algerian Leader Discuss Oil Market Coordination in Context of OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, have held a phone conversation on coordination in the global energy market in the context of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They have confirmed commitment to further strengthening of the Russian-Algerian strategic partnership in different areas, including global oil market coordination in the context of the implementation of the OPEC+ deal, and cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Tebboune has congratulated Putin and the Russian people with the successful vote on constitutional amendments, the Kremlin went on to say.

The presidents have also touched upon Libya.

"The leaders have expressed support for the ceasefire and the resumption of the intra-Libyan dialogue in compliance with the decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya, held in January, and enshrined in the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2510. They have stressed the need to consolidate international effort toward political and diplomatic settlement of the Libya crisis," the Kremlin added.