UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Algerian Leader Discuss Oil Market Coordination In Context Of OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Putin, Algerian Leader Discuss Oil Market Coordination in Context of OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, have held a phone conversation on coordination in the global energy market in the context of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They have confirmed commitment to further strengthening of the Russian-Algerian strategic partnership in different areas, including global oil market coordination in the context of the implementation of the OPEC+ deal, and cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Tebboune has congratulated Putin and the Russian people with the successful vote on constitutional amendments, the Kremlin went on to say.

The presidents have also touched upon Libya.

"The leaders have expressed support for the ceasefire and the resumption of the intra-Libyan dialogue in compliance with the decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya, held in January, and enshrined in the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2510. They have stressed the need to consolidate international effort toward political and diplomatic settlement of the Libya crisis," the Kremlin added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Vote Oil Berlin Vladimir Putin Libya January Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

19 minutes ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

51 minutes ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

1 hour ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque launches cultural tours ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.