Putin Allows Foreign Currency Debt Transactions With Gas Buyers From Unfriendly Countries

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has allowed foreign Currency transactions between Russian gas suppliers and buyers from other countries, when settling debt under contract, according to a decree published on Friday.

On March 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree which stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia must be settled in rubles.

"Settlements between Russian supplier and foreign buyer, when Russian supplier collects debts from a foreign buyer or debt is re-payed to a Russian supplier under a contract for the supply of natural gas, the delivery of which has been carried out in full.

.. can be made in the foreign currency specified in such contract using a special account of Russian supplier," the decree said.

It is noted in the document that the settling of debt for full supplies under contract does not provide grounds for resuming gas supplies if the foreign buyer does not adhere to the rules set out by the March decree.

