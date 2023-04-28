Putin Allows Oil Supplies to Friendly States Regardless of Price Cap - Decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree allowing the supply of oil and petroleum products under agreements with friendly countries concluded prior to February 1, regardless of the price cap, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree allowing the supply of oil and petroleum products under agreements with friendly countries concluded prior to February 1, regardless of the price cap, according to the official legal information portal.

The relevant amendments are being made to the presidential decree on retaliatory measures for the establishment by some foreign states of the maximum price for Russian oil and petroleum products, which entered into force on February 1, 2023.