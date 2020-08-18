UrduPoint.com
Putin Assures Russian Economy Will Suffer Less Than In Many Other Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Putin Assures Russian Economy Will Suffer Less Than in Many Other Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Tuesday that the global economy would rebound sooner or later and Russia, which is among the least-affected countries, would have to face this new challenge.

"The global economy will grow, and the Russian economy will grow as well ...

It seems that our decline, our decrease will be lower than in many other countries, including the European countries ... Let us wait for the end of the year to see the final results. Sooner or later this will happen everywhere, and we will have to face this challenge, related to the growth of the global economy," Putin said at a meeting with the Rosneft energy company chief.

