Putin Assures Vucic Serbia Will Have Enough Gas This Winter - Belgrade

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:02 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has guaranteed to his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, during a phone conversation that Serbia will have enough gas for the winter, the Serbian president's press service said on Saturday

"President Putin assured President Vucic that Russia will comply with the agreements and that Serbia will have sufficient volume of gas this winter," the president's press service said in a statement, adding that the two leaders also discussed possibilities for additional gas supplies to the country.

"President Putin assured President Vucic that Russia will comply with the agreements and that Serbia will have sufficient volume of gas this winter," the president's press service said in a statement, adding that the two leaders also discussed possibilities for additional gas supplies to the country.

