Putin Aware Of Drone Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

Putin Aware of Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the recent drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding that such incidents do nothing good for the stability of the energy market.

The drone attack caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province, and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh. The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind them.

Tehran has refuted the US allegations.

"The drone attack on the oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is an alarming event for the oil market ... Of course, any such turbulence does not help stabilize the energy market ... The president is aware of this incident," Peskov told Russia's Vedomosti newspaper.

The Saudi Arabia did not seek help from Russia after the attack, he added.

"It is not known whether they need help. It is unlikely. They themselves have all the necessary capabilities," Peskov said.

