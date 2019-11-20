UrduPoint.com
Putin Believes Russia, China Can Boost Volume Of Settlements In National Currencies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that Russia and China can certainly increase the volume of their settlements in national currencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that Russia and China can certainly increase the volume of their settlements in national currencies.

"The stability of the [Chinese] Currency is obvious, and this certainly creates conditions for broader usage of Yuan in the mutual settlements.

In this respect, I would like to note that the ruble is a freely convertible currency in Russia, at any volume and at any time. It is very convenient to use. The combination of these positive factors ... makes the increase in mutual settlements in national currencies absolutely realistic," Putin said on Wednesday at the "Russia Calling" investment forum, organized by the VTB Capital.

The countries' finance ministries and central banks are working actively on the matter, the Russian president stressed.

