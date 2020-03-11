Putin Believes Russia Will Overcome Turbulence, Create Favorable Investment Conditions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia can overcome current turbulence and that all sectors of the economy will only strengthen as a result, he said at a meeting with investors.

"I don't just hope, but I am sure that Russia will overcome this turbulent period with dignity, calm and moreover, there is every chance for key sectors of Russian industry to get out of this situation stronger and ready for further serious competition," the president said.

Putin then assured the investors that all efforts will be expended on creating favorable conditions in the country.

"For my part, I can tell you that we will do everything to create the conditions for your work, despite all the difficulties that we face," he said to a group of investors at a meeting in the president's residence outside Moscow.