MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia's annual production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) may reach 140 million tonnes by 2035, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We continue the effort to diversify deliveries of natural gas, including LNG.

We expect to increase its production by 2035 ... I do not even hope, I am confident that it will total 140 million tonnes per year," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.