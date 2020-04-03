Putin Calls for Balanced Decision on Oil Market Taking Into Account Partners' Interests

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Energy Minister Alexander Novak to seek a balanced decision on the energy market, which will take into consideration the interests of all partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Energy Minister Alexander Novak to seek a balanced decision on the energy market, which will take into consideration the interests of all partners.

"Of course, we must take into account the interests of all our partners, namely all. And only in this case, we will be able to achieve fair agreements on balancing the market," Putin said at a meeting on the global energy market, adding that Novak should seek a balanced decision given the partners' interests.