Putin Calls For Creating Startup-Friendly Atmosphere For AI Developers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called for creating maximum freedom for companies and businesspeople who venture into the field of artificial intelligence (AI), calling the race to develop AI the 21st century equivalent of space exploration.

"Like going into space, this is a step into the unknown, especially for the development of the so-called strong artificial intelligence, which can become the foundation and breakthrough of the entire civilization," Putin said at a conference on artificial intelligence.

According to him, this is a bold challenge for talented and enthusiastic people.

"We must ensure maximum freedom for creativity, business initiative, create better conditions, a favorable, friendly space for everyone who launches startups, takes risks, brings breakthrough products to the market," the president emphasized.

Putin has frequently urged business and tech leaders to push for the modernization of all aspects of the economy at the risk of being left behind by other AI pioneers. In 2017, the president launched a group of development projects, loosely defined as "digital economy," to upgrade and prepare Russia's economy for future paradigm shifts.

