Putin Calls Natural Gas Extraction Method Used by US ' Barbaric'

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The fracking method to extract natural gas, used by the United States, is 'barbaric' and more expensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Gas is more expensive there, you know.

Not only is it produced in this, frankly, barbaric way, but it is 25% more expensive. Either buy cheaper from us, and better quality, and obtained in a normal way, or buy, in fact, a product that is produced in a complex way from an environmental point of view," Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).