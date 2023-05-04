MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russia's low public debt is a good indicator, especially in comparison with the indicators of other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"14.9% in Russia, 121.7% in the US... 90% in the Eurozone, 66.5% in Germany, 111.1% in France. The public debt as percentage of GDP is 14.9%. A good indicator," Putin said at a meeting with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov in Moscow.