UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Russia's Low State Debt Good Indicator

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Putin Calls Russia's Low State Debt Good Indicator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russia's low public debt is a good indicator, especially in comparison with the indicators of other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"14.9% in Russia, 121.7% in the US... 90% in the Eurozone, 66.5% in Germany, 111.1% in France. The public debt as percentage of GDP is 14.9%. A good indicator," Putin said at a meeting with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov in Moscow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Germany Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution for sports, athletes: Sports ..

23 seconds ago
 Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.