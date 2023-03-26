UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Those Talking About Russia's Dependence On China 'Envious, Not Skeptical'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, March 26 (Sputnik) - Those people who claim that Russia is growing increasingly dependent on China are "envious, not skeptical," Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that the European Union's dependence on Beijing was growing much faster.

"They are not skeptical, but envious. Why? Because the dependence of, say, the EU economy on China is growing much faster than that of the Russian economy ... Trade between China and the European Union is increasing at a very high rate. So the opposite is true. They should rather think about themselves," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

