Putin Confirms Russia Wants To Reach Gas Agreement With Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:12 PM

Putin Confirms Russia Wants to Reach Gas Agreement With Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Friday that Russia wanted to reach an agreement on gas transit with Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Friday that Russia wanted to reach an agreement on gas transit with Ukraine.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is holding in St. Petersburg a meeting with Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party. Putin has joined them.

"We will aspire after it, but this [the conditions] should be mutually acceptable, without creating risks for both parties," Putin said.

The comment came one day after Russia, Ukraine and the European Union had reached an agreement in principle on Russian gas transit via Ukraine after the expiration of the current contract. The negotiations will continue on Friday at a high level.

