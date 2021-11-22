UrduPoint.com

Putin Confirms To Draghi Russia's Readiness For Uninterrupted Gas Supply To Europe

Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Uninterrupted Gas Supply to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Russia's readiness to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to Europe, including using the capabilities of Nord Stream 2, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Russia's readiness to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to Europe, including using the capabilities of Nord Stream 2, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to ensure uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Europe, including using the capabilities of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in the long term," the statement says.

