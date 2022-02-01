Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that Moscow was ready to further ensure stable deliveries of Russian natural gas to Italy, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that Moscow was ready to further ensure stable deliveries of Russian natural gas to Italy, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"(The officials) touched upon some issues of the bilateral agenda, primarily concerning cooperation in the trade, economic and energy fields.

Vladimir Putin confirmed (Russia's) readiness to continue to ensure stable supplies of Russian natural gas to Italy, and also expressed satisfaction with the results of his recent meeting in the format of a videoconference with leading Italian businessmen," the Kremlin's statement read.

Putin and Draghi also agreed to continue the dialogue in the interests of developing mutually beneficial Russian-Italian ties, it added.