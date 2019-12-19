UrduPoint.com
Putin Considers Stockholm Ruling On Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute Politically Motivated

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling on Russia-Ukraine gas dispute was politically motivated, but Moscow and Kiev would look for mutually acceptable solution regarding this issue

"We want to resolve this issue.

I am sure as a lawyer that this ruling of the Stockholm arbitration is not legally, but politically motivated," Putin said during his annual press conference.

One of the arguments in the arbitration's ruling is the difficult economic situation in Ukraine, the president recalled.

"It's just nonsense! They could have refrained from it, but they did write it. OK, there is a ruling, it is true, and we must proceed from it � and we will. We will seek a mutually acceptable solution � including for Ukraine," he said.

