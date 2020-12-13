Putin Criticizes Government for Surge in Food Prices, Demands That Issue Be Settled Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin lambasted the government for overlooking the situation, in which the citizens' incomes were falling, while unemployment and food prices were rising.

"Real disposable income fell by what? Three? 4.3 percent? While prices for sugar increased by more than 71 percent. People limit themselves because they have no money for basic food. What are you doing? This is a question! This is no joke," Putin said at a meeting, parts of which were shown live by the Rossiya-1 broadcaster.

The president then commented on Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov's words on monitoring the situation with food prices.

"You said 'we are monitoring,' however the rise in sugar prices has been going on for several months, so we acknowledge that in these circumstances the purchasing power of the population is falling, we are talking about it all the time," Putin said.

"In conditions when unemployment is growing, incomes are falling, basic products are becoming more expensive while you are pulling my leg here about what you will be... What will you be doing? Holding meeting and hoping for the antimonopoly service to work?" the president addressed the ministers.

Putin then expressed his discontent over high prices for macaroni and sunflower oil, among other basic foods, and noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had nothing to do with the hike in prices.

"We need to respond [to this issue] in a timely manner! What does a pandemic have to do with this? It has nothing to do with it! It only aggravates our situation in the eyes of citizens," the president said.

Putin then demanded that the government resolve the issue of food prices starting from next week.