MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Tuesday that the Nord Stream 2 gas line to Germany was a political project, saying Russian gas exports were guided by nothing but commercial interests.

"I have repeatedly said that this project is purely commercial in nature, without any political overtones," Putin told a news conference after hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

Nord Stream 2 is one of Europe's largest infrastructure projects designed to strengthen energy security on the continent, the Russian president argued. He said Russia continued pumping gas westward at contract prices even after fuel costs in Europe spiked.

"In 2021, 50.7 billion cubic meters of Russian gas was shipped to Germany. Notice that we continued supplying German consumers with fuel at fixed long-term prices even as gas prices at exchange markets rose and supply to Europe shrunk," Putin added.