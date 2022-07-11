UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Boosting Trade Volumes, National Currency Payments - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the boosting of trade volume between Moscow and Ankara, payments in the national currencies, and the continuation of steady energy sources supply, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Special attention was paid to the tasks of further enhancing economic cooperation, including measures to improve its contractual and legal basis, boosting trade volumes and using national currencies payments, as well as continuing steady supplies of Russian energy sources. The sides agreed on the close cooperation in these areas at the co-chairs level of the bilateral intergovernmental committee and the leadership of relevant departments," the statement read.

