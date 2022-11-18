UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Initiative Of Creating Large Gas Hub In Turkey - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Initiative of Creating Large Gas Hub in Turkey - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation discussed the initiative to create a large gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Special attention is paid to the prospects for the implementation of the initiative put forward by the Russian president in October and supported by Recep Tayyip Erdogan to create a large gas hub in Turkey," the statement read.

The Russian and Turkish presidents also discussed the bilateral cooperation in various fields and noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic ties, the systematic promotion of significant joint projects, including in the nuclear energy sector, according to the Kremlin.

On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project, and that Ankara expects to complete the pipeline construction in November. Turkey intends to partially cover its fuel needs by extracting Black Sea gas, with Russia being the main supplier. The gas distribution center is expected to be located in in the region of Thrace located in the European part of Turkey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Nuclear Nord Vladimir Putin Ankara Hub Tayyip Erdogan October November Gas From

Recent Stories

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.