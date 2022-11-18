Putin, Erdogan Discuss Initiative of Creating Large Gas Hub in Turkey - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation discussed the initiative to create a large gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Special attention is paid to the prospects for the implementation of the initiative put forward by the Russian president in October and supported by Recep Tayyip Erdogan to create a large gas hub in Turkey," the statement read.

The Russian and Turkish presidents also discussed the bilateral cooperation in various fields and noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic ties, the systematic promotion of significant joint projects, including in the nuclear energy sector, according to the Kremlin.

On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project, and that Ankara expects to complete the pipeline construction in November. Turkey intends to partially cover its fuel needs by extracting Black Sea gas, with Russia being the main supplier. The gas distribution center is expected to be located in in the region of Thrace located in the European part of Turkey.