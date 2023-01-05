Putin, Erdogan Discuss Ukrainian Crisis, Akkuyu NPP, Gas Hub Project - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed the Ukrainian crisis, and the progress of joint construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and a prospective gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place. They discussed the further expansion of trade and economic ties, primarily in the energy sector. The sides noted the priority of such strategically important joint projects as creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey and construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant," the statement read.

The Russian leader noted the destructive role of Western countries pumping Kiev with weapons and providing it with information on the situation on the ground and potential targets, the Kremlin said.

Putin also confirmed Russia's openness to a dialogue on Ukraine, provided that the Kiev authorities fulfill the "well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements" and respect the new "territorial realities."