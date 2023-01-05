UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Ukrainian Crisis, Akkuyu NPP, Gas Hub Project - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Ukrainian Crisis, Akkuyu NPP, Gas Hub Project - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed the Ukrainian crisis, and the progress of joint construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and a prospective gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place. They discussed the further expansion of trade and economic ties, primarily in the energy sector. The sides noted the priority of such strategically important joint projects as creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey and construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant," the statement read.

The Russian leader noted the destructive role of Western countries pumping Kiev with weapons and providing it with information on the situation on the ground and potential targets, the Kremlin said.

Putin also confirmed Russia's openness to a dialogue on Ukraine, provided that the Kiev authorities fulfill the "well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements" and respect the new "territorial realities."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Nuclear Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev Hub Tayyip Erdogan Gas

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

3 hours ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.