Putin, Erdogan Hold Phone Talks on Libya, Syria - Turkish Presidential Administration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone conversation on bilateral economic cooperation and the situations in Libya and Syria, the Turkish presidential administration said on Monday.

"Our president has held phone negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The sides have discussed economic matters, steps that can be made to expand bilateral relations, and cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic response. The leaders of the two countries have evaluated the situations in Libya and Syria, and have touched upon other regional issues," Erdogan's administration said in a statement.