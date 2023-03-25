Putin, Erdogan Positively Assess Bilateral Economic Ties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, positively assessed dynamics of the bilateral economic ties, including gas deliveries and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey, during a phone conversation on Saturday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, positively assessed dynamics of the bilateral economic ties, including gas deliveries and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey, during a phone conversation on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

"The sides discussed current issues of Russian-Turkish partnership in different fields, expressing satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic ties, successful implementation of joint strategic energy projects, including gas supplies and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey," the statement read.